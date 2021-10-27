Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy, warm, humid, breezy for the remainder of the night tonight. A strong cold front moves into East Texas tomorrow bringing with is a chance for severe weather in East Texas...especially during the morning hours. Because of this... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday Morning... No major changes from earlier statements on severe weather for East Texas on Wednesday morning. A strong cold front is likely to move through East Texas during the day on Wednesday. Out ahead of the cold front a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move through our area on Wednesday morning starting a few hours before sunrise and ending shortly after noon for all of East Texas. We are still looking for the greatest threat being strong wind from the storms that move through. Winds of 60-70 mph are possible in the strongest storms. Some pockets of hail of 1″ in diameter are possible along with an isolated tornado or two, especially over the southern 1/2 of East Texas...south of Hwy 79. Some minor flash flooding is possible as well in the strongest storms. These storms are expected to move through very quickly, so major flooding is not anticipated. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern portions of East Texas, south of Hwy 79...from Palestine to Carthage...under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance) for significant severe weather, and areas north of Hwy 79, under a MARGINAL RISK (5% chance) for significant severe weather. Please remain Weather Alert on Wednesday as these storms may be moving through your area as you and the kids are preparing to head to work or school, especially over NW sections of ETX. As the morning progresses, the storms move eastward and, once again, should exit the area by noon or shortly thereafter. Please stay tuned!!! As we head into Wednesday afternoon through the early part of next week, temperatures will be much cooler/fall like in our area. Lows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the 40s. Highs on Thursday and Friday...only in the mid to upper 60s. Warming a bit into early next week. Directly behind tomorrow’s cold front, winds are expected to be quite strong. NW wind at 20-35 mph with higher gusts expected on Thursday and NW wind at 18-28 mph on Friday. The wind will settle this weekend. Have a great day. Please be Weather Alert Wednesday morning.

