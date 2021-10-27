Nacogdoches ISD hiring tutors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wanted: Qualified tutors. School districts are hiring across the state. Right now, Nacogdoches ISD is building its tutoring pool. The goal is to catch up students with learning gaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a state requirement.

Nacogdoches schools already provide extra help for students. But the need has grown throughout the pandemic.

The state mandates 30 hours of tutoring for elementary and middle school students who failed portions of the STAAR exam. And for students who failed End of Course Assessments in high school. In all, that’s about 500 Nacogdoches ISD students.

”We received about $400,000 for tutors. To offer tutoring to either one to one or a small group of students not to exceed maybe three to five students in those subject areas,” Chief Academic Officer Dr. Daya Hill said.

Anyone can apply. Target groups are retired teachers and university education majors. Applications and survey questions are on NISD’s web and Facebook pages. www.nacisd.org

“It just asks their availability. Their subjects that they are most comfortable in. What we are going to do is match that with the needs of our campuses, as well as our students,” Hill explained.

The program titled, Accelerated Learning Academy, can enhance intervention programs already in place on school campuses.

“Being able to add more tutors, especially retired teachers who have those years of experience, they will be able to fit right in,” Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary principal Gerald Fonzie said. “And be in line with some of things we are already doing.”

Hill explained competitive wages are offered.

“As I talked to the Nacogdoches County Retired Teachers last week, I said it would be about $40 an hour. And so, we are looking at part-time tutors. So, as many days of the week and as many hours as they can provide us,” Hill said.

The survey applications will remain open through Nov. 5. Start date is Dec. 6.

