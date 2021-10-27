Motorcyclist leads law enforcement on chase from Troup to New Summerfield

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist led law enforcement on a chase that went from Troup to New Summerfield before the individual crashed into a Cherokee County constable’s vehicle.

New Summerfield Police Chief Fred Butler said the chase started on state Highway 110 in Troup at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The New Summerfield Police Department handed the case off to Cherokee County Pct. 4 Constable James Beene, Butler said.

Butler said the motorcycle collided with the constable’s vehicle.

No information was available on whether the motorcyclist was arrested and what his or her charges were.

Beene was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

