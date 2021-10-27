East Texas Now Business Break
Longview begins study to boost firefighters’ pension fund

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -

One East Texas city is looking for an answer to help solve a financial problem with their firefighters relief and retirement fund.

The city of Longview is planning on hiring a consultant to study how to save the fund, which the state says ‘must’ be fully funded by 2055.

“The state of Texas allows fire departments to have their own pension,” says Longview public information officer Shawn Hara.

“The city and the members of the fund have worked very well together on trying to correct this problem. And unfortunately hit some roadblocks that are beyond the fire pension fund control,” says Longivew fire captain Kolby Beckham.

The city and firefighters contribute to the fund.

The problem with it is ‘unfunded liabilities’.

“It means, what are all the promises that have been made regarding that pension, and then what are the amount of assests that are within that pension,” Hara says.

Liabilities which according to the city have now reached $70-million dollars.

“Things like how’s the market doing, what’s our expectation. What kind of life expectancy are folks having. Think about Covid and all these other things, it can impact it,” says Hara.

“A new study comes out and says people are living 5 years longer than the last table you used,” Beckham says.

The city has been aware and working on this for nearly a decade, and an answer must be found as the state pension review board says it must be fully funded by 2055.

The department and the city have a common goal.

“Keeping the promise to the men and women of the fire department to make the fund as solvent as possible,” Beckham says.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

