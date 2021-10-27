East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing Mount Vernon woman found safe

If you think you see Orr, call the sheriff’s office at 903-537-4539.
If you think you see Orr, call the sheriff’s office at 903-537-4539.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the missing woman has been found safe. No further details were given.

Previous:

According to Sheriff Ricky Jones, Sherry Orr, 76, has been missing for several hours. She is described as 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has gray hair. She was last seen wearing dark denim pants and a bluish gray sweater with pink flowers, with a black sweater over that. She was carrying a purple snakeskin purse.

If you think you see Orr, call the sheriff’s office at 903-537-4539.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting

Latest News

TXDOT Interstate Study
TXDOT seeks input from drivers for Interstate 20 study
OTC Hearing Aids
OTC Hearing Aids
Bussey Wright Brothers Award
Great Texas Balloon Race founder receives Wright Brothers award
William Davis
William Davis Sentencing Day 4