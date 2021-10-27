Missing Mount Vernon woman found safe

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the missing woman has been found safe. No further details were given.

Previous:

According to Sheriff Ricky Jones, Sherry Orr, 76, has been missing for several hours. She is described as 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has gray hair. She was last seen wearing dark denim pants and a bluish gray sweater with pink flowers, with a black sweater over that. She was carrying a purple snakeskin purse.

If you think you see Orr, call the sheriff’s office at 903-537-4539.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.