Former MLB manager Valentine runs for mayor in hometown

Former Major League Baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine is in a competitive race for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Former Major League Baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine is in a competitive race for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

It’s the 71-year-old’s first run for political office. He’s running as an unaffiliated candidate against 35-year-old Harvard-educated state Rep. Caroline Simmons, who upset the sitting Democratic mayor in a September primary. The race has attracted national attention.

Former President George W. Bush has made a $500 campaign contribution to Valentine. Bush was a managing partner with one of Valentine’s old teams, the Texas Rangers.

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Simmons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

