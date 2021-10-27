East Texas Now Business Break
Driver crashes truck in Kilgore after shot in head

2600 block Sunset Lane, Kilgore
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas juvenile who was shot while driving is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kilgore Police say they received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a truck hitting a fire hydrant in the 2600 block of Sunset Lane. Police say the driver had been shot in the head.

Four other people were inside the truck and reportedly jumped out and ran into the woods. They were all taken into custody.

Police are looking for a passenger car that may have been involved in the shooting.

