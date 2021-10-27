East Texas Now Business Break
Dallas mayor tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday.(Coronavirus graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday.

He says he is experiencing only mild symptoms. He also says his wife, Nikki, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative. Johnson says he began feeling ill late Monday and canceled his Tuesday schedule before learning his positive test result.

He has now canceled his schedule for the week and notified his recent contacts and the school attended by his sons, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

