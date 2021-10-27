Carthage working to fix turnover issues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs have been on top of the Red Zone Top 10 list for virtually two seasons, but last week they showed some uncharacteristic mistakes against Rusk. The Bulldogs had 7 turnovers in the last game, with 5 of them coming in the first half. That won’t do for head coach Scott Surratt, no matter what the record or the final score says. The team is taking definite measures to correct the issue this week.

“Yeah we work ball security every day and we had a bad half against Rusk and we are not gonna overkill it,” said Surratt. “We are gonna move on and build on the positive about winning the ballgame, but yeah we are definitely working that part of it and if that happens again in the playoffs, we will be out of the playoffs in a hurry.”

The Bulldogs will play the Madisonville Mustangs in Madisonville Friday night at 7:30.

