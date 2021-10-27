Anderson County judge lifts burn ban 2 days after commissioners vote for it

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two days after Anderson County commissioners voted to implement a 90-day burn ban, County Judge Robert D. Johnson has decided to lift the ban.

Christina Crockett with the Anderson County Emergency Management Office said that Johnson lifted the burn ban.

Johnson’s decision came after a storm system moved through East Texas and brought significant rainfall with it.

When the Anderson County commissioners set the burn ban, it called for outdoor burning to be prohibited for 90 days unless the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist.

