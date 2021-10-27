East Texas Now Business Break
58-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on FM 3277 near Livingston

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 58-year-old man died in a one-vehicle wreck on FM 3277 in Polk County early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the one-vehicle wreck, which occurred about five miles east of Livingston.

The preliminary crash report shows that John Kelley, of Livingston, was driving a 2015 Ford pickup north on FM 3277 when the wreck occurred.

“The investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition and traveled off the roadway to the left, striking a tree,” the press release stated.

A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced Kelley dead at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, no further details at this time,” the press release stated.

