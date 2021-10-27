East Texas Now Business Break
3-vehicle crash claims life of Texas City man

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle crash took the life of a Texas City man Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, DPS troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 79 approximately 2.5 miles southwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2019 Dodge pickup towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US-79 preparing to turn left into a private drive.  At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Subaru Forester was traveling northwest on the same roadway. The driver of the Dodge turned in front of the Subaru causing that driver to take evasive action to the left, into oncoming traffic.

The driver of a 2007 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was also traveling southwest on US-79 and took evasive action to the left to avoid the Subaru who then took evasive action back to the right.  The two vehicles collided in the northeast lane.

The driver of the Dodge, Jimmy Brister, 78, of Carthage was not injured.

The driver of the Kenworth, Ramon Lumbi, 54, of Porter was not injured.

The driver of the Subaru, Adam Pacetti, 37, of Texas City was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

