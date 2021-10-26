East Texas Now Business Break
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 4: Prosecution shows brain scan of ‘significant event’ survivor

William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4
William Davis Sentencing Phase Day 4((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:32 p.m. - For death row inmates, Bryant says inmates have a room to themselves. The defense begins questioning.

Bryant discusses the reality of violence within the prison system. Bryant says prisons are currently less crowded due to COVID-19, case backlogs lead to this.

The prosecution continued to call witnesses as day four of the sentencing phase of the William Davis trial got underway Tuesday.

The state recalled Radiologist, Dr. Charlie Crum, the first witness of the day.

The prosecution showed brain scans of Rickie Glenn who survived his ‘significant event.’ Dr. Crum says the patterns seen in the other patients is also seen here. Scans show air in the brain.

Crum describes what is seen on the brain scans. He says the bright areas of the scan indicate dead brain matter that a person can’t recover from.

The next witness was Stephen Bryant, Regional Director with the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice.

Bryant described the two sentences Davis is facing, life in prison without parole and the death penalty. Bryant says there are five levels of lockup in TDCJ facilities, G1 through G5. People found guilty of capital murder typically go to the G3 level.

Cells are typically 6x10. Davis would share a cell with another inmate. Inmates are allowed to have jobs, can visit the prison commissary for basic items.

G3 offenders are allowed to have visits from family and friends.

