East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: TxDOT wants East Texans’ thoughts on I-20

TxDOT will be soliciting East Texans' opinions about Interstate 20 via an online survey.
TxDOT will be soliciting East Texans' opinions about Interstate 20 via an online survey.
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As part of the I-20 Texas Corridor Study, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is requesting public input through an online survey.

The survey asks respondents to weigh in on their transportation priorities for I-20, their points of interest along the corridor, and issues or opportunities that should be addressed. TxDOT’s Freight, Trade, and Connectivity Section of the Transportation Planning and Programming Division is conducting the I-20 Texas Corridor Study to identify multimodal needs and prioritize improvements that facilitate the movement of people and goods from east to west Texas.

The study area spans along I-20 from the I-10 junction in Reeves County to the Texas/Louisiana state line, a distance of 635 miles. Findings and recommendations from the study will be used to help guide the future of the I-20 Corridor.

“This is the first time TxDOT has taken a comprehensive look at the whole I-20 corridor. I-20 is one of the primary east-west travel and trade routes in Texas,” said Caroline Mays, Director of Freight, Trade and Connectivity Section at TxDOT. “As part of the study process, TxDOT wants input from people who live and work near I-20. This survey is an opportunity for the public to give us their input about what should be addressed in the study recommendations.”

The survey will be open from Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2021. The public can get more information about the study and access the survey by going to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/statewide/i20-corridor-study.html and clicking the link on the project page.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected ahead of strong cold front Wednesday
TxDOT will be soliciting East Texans' opinions about Interstate 20 via an online survey.
WebXtra: I-20 corridor study
WATCH: Son of Davis' victim testifies on struggles after father's death
WATCH: Son of Davis' victim testifies on struggles after father's death
Red Ribbon Week at Bell Elementary in Tyler
Bell Elementary in Tyler celebrates Red Ribbon Week