WebXtra: Forest Country Summit tackles economics of COVID-19 pandemic

Deep East Texas economic leaders have converged at the Forest Country Summit.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Forest Country Partnership is conducting its 2021 Economic Development Summit in Nacogdoches.

It’s theme is “Post-Pandemic Economic Growth.”

The region remains in a pandemic, is coping with the struggles of a recession, and faces uncertainty in the future.

Business analysts, including economists, business people, and politicians provided their insight into meeting those challenges head-on.

Among the speakers was labor market economist Richard Froeschle. Donna McCollum was there to hear his description of the sudden and unexpected recession the Forest Country faces each day.

