Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom

Michael Blundell
Michael Blundell(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested medical employer accused of recording a prospective employee while she was changing into scrubs in the bathroom earlier this month.

Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was arrested on Oct. 22 and posted a $200,000 bond the same day.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Tuesday, a woman reported to police that a camera was located at a place she would be hired to work. The woman said she had gone in on Oct. 17 and had changed into scrubs when she noticed a small camera lying next to the toilet on the floor of the bathroom. She said she took the camera and left the business and said the employer, Blundell, later called her and said he put the camera in the bathroom due to employee thefts.

Police searched the camera and observed video of Blundell adjusting the camera. The next videos show the woman undressing in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Blundell on Oct. 21 and reported Blundell said he had set up the camera in the bathroom because he suspected the woman of stealing. He also said he did not know if the camera worked because he had never used it before. Police then showed him previous recorded videos on the camera.

Police obtained a warrant for Blundell’s arrest on Oct. 17.

