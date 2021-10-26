East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday morning.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Today we can look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s, the cloud cover should keep the temps just a tad lower than yesterday recording breaking/tying highs. Temperatures cool down into the 70s for this evening with partly cloudy skies. You’ll want to take down or secure any decorations that are outside before going to bed for the night. Overnight/early tomorrow morning, strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving across the Southern Plains and move into East Texas in the pre-dawn and sunrise hours.

While isolated/scattered showers will be possible after midnight, our westernmost counties can expect the line of storms to arrive as early as 4AM or 5AM. For our central counties, including the Tyler-Longview, Jacksonville, and Lufkin-Nac areas, these storms could start to arrive as early as 6AM. The most important take away regarding timing is don’t get stuck on an exact time - know that strong storms will be moving through East Texas during the morning commute. As far as threats go, we’re mainly concerned about wind, but isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding cannot be ruled out. I’d also venture to say ponding on roadways will be likely as the storms move through but shouldn’t last once the rain is done. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll be looking at sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Wind conditions will persist through Friday, with gusts up to 40mph at time. Then, things calm down for the weekend with a near perfect Halloween Forecast for the kiddos.

