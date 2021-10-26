East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph
Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph(Stephanie Frazier KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This savory soup is so full of flavor and wonderful texture that you’ll crave it all year long, not just in the fall!

Sweet potato-sausage soup by Mama Steph

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 to 12 ounces smoked link sausage
  • 1 medium yellow or white onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 cups chicken broth (you can even use water in a pinch)
  • 4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (about 2 medium sweet potatoes)
  • 1 can diced tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon salt or seasoned salt
  • ½ pound turnip greens, roughly chopped

Instructions

  • In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.
  • Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Add sausage and turnip greens; cook until greens are wilted, about 5 minutes.
  • Tip: If soup boils too hard, you may need to add an extra cup of water or broth to make up for evaporation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin

Latest News

Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show
Students taste test possible school menu items at Longview food show
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
Crescent Roll-Sausage Breakfast Casserole by Mama Steph