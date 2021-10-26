East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Spanx CEO gives employees $10K, first-class plane tickets after acquisition

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - The CEO and founder of women’s clothing brand Spanx gave her employees a huge surprise after the company was acquired by alternative asset manager Blackstone.

Sara Blakely, who founded the company in 2000, announced to Spanx workers they would get two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world along with $10,000 in cash to spend on the trip.

“I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime,” Blakely said on Instagram.

The announcement came after Blackstone bought a majority stake in the womenswear brand at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Blakely will maintain a significant equity stake in the business and become executive chairwoman of a newly appointed board of directors.

The CEO started Spanx with $5,000 in savings and grew the company into a global success.

“This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” Blakely said in a news release. “I started this company with no business experience and very little money, but I cared the most about the customer, and that gave me the courage to launch the company.

Spanx is the latest in Blackstone investments, as the firm is also backing several other female-led businesses like Bumble and Ancestry.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting

Latest News

FILE - This May 13, 2021, file photo shows syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
Enforcement of indoor vaccine mandates proves uneven in US
Jacksonville ISD
Jacksonville ISD classes to resume normal schedule Wednesday
FDA vaccine advisers are meeting Tuesday to vote on emergency use authorization of Pfizer's...
Critical FDA vote for COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Deep East Texas economic leaders have converged at the Forest Country Summit.
WebXtra: Forest Country Summit tackles economics of COVID-19 pandemic