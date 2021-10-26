Smith County commissioners expected to vote next week on new county precinct boundaries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Redistricting in Smith County is one step closer to being done. On Tuesday morning, county commissioners settled on a proposed map that will be voted on next week.

PDF of the map and tables for Redistricting Plan B provided by Bickerstaff. (Courtesy photo)

The red lines on the map show the old boundaries, while the colors show the newly proposed boundaries.

The 2020 U.S. Census prompted this necessary process, with some parts of Smith County growing more than others. The Census data showed Smith County grew from 209,714 people in 2010, to 233,479 people in 2020 – an 11.33 percent increase.

Some of the changes on the proposed map include moving Tyler Pounds Regional Airport from Pct. 1 to Pct. 4. The Pct. 2 boundary is also moved north.

A table showing data from each precinct using the proposed map. (Courtesy photo)

Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed map at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Although, it’s not required and the court can push the date back if needed.

