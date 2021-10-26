East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy fog again.  Temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s.  Expect clouds to increase through the day with southeast winds occasionally gusting to 12 and 15 mph.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 80s.  Cloudy skies tonight with thunderstorms developing to the west.  This line of storms will move in late tonight into early tomorrow morning, moving from west to east across East Texas during the first half of the day.  Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day as some storms could be strong to severe.  Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  The rain ends and skies clear by Wednesday late afternoon, then the cold front moves through and cools things off for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-26-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-26-21
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning. First Alert Weather Day declared.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning. First Alert Weather Day declared.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day For Wednesday Morning.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips