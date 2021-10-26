East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin police seeking help in armed robbery investigation

Police are investigating
Police are investigating
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates an armed robbery.

According to a police report, at 9:45 p.m. Monday, four individuals wearing ski masks, dark clothing and gloves robbed at gunpoint the Family Dollar store on Kurth Drive.

A store clerk said the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at her, restrained her hands and demanded access to money.

The suspects then stole the cash registers before leaving in a silver car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Michael Blundell
Tyler employer accused of recording woman changing in bathroom
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting

Latest News

Free COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots available through Lufkin Fire Department
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 5,390 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Items being auctioned in the Bids to Build campaign
Bids to Build auction campaign underway at Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity
WATCH: Mayors of Houston, Atlanta have friendly wager on outcome of World Series
WATCH: Mayors of Houston, Atlanta have friendly wager on outcome of World Series