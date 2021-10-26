Jacksonville ISD classes to resume normal schedule Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Classes will resume Wednesday for Jacksonville ISD students following Monday’s water main break. The normal school schedule will be followed.

Under the current boil water notice consumption of water is still not deemed safe; however, Jacksonville ISD has received clarification from the city that handwashing is allowable. As such, the following adjustments and accommodations will be made:

Bottled water will be provided on campuses.

Water fountains will be turned off or covered until the notice is lifted.

Cafeterias will serve hot breakfasts and lunches following strict Health Department guidelines.

Restrooms and hand washing with soap will be available at all facilities.

JISD will follow protocols until the water boil notice is lifted by the city and all water test results confirm the water is safe for consumption.

Previous reporting:

Entire city of Jacksonville under boil water notice

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.