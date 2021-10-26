Jacksonville ISD cancels classes Tuesday due to main water line break

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville students do not have to report to school on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Because of a main water line break in the city distribution system, the entire city of Jacksonville is under a boil water notice.

City officials and school officials met to discuss the boil water situation. They say due to the uncertainty in timing of the repairs of the water system, students will not have classes on Tuesday.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director of the water system, please call (512) 239-4691. Updates will be posted on the City Facebook page as well as on the website at www.jacksonvilletx.org.

