East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville ISD cancels classes Tuesday due to main water line break

Jacksonville ISD
Jacksonville ISD((Source: Jacksonville ISD))
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville students do not have to report to school on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Because of a main water line break in the city distribution system, the entire city of Jacksonville is under a boil water notice.

City officials and school officials met to discuss the boil water situation. They say due to the uncertainty in timing of the repairs of the water system, students will not have classes on Tuesday.

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director of the water system, please call (512) 239-4691. Updates will be posted on the City Facebook page as well as on the website at www.jacksonvilletx.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin

Latest News

Entire city of Jacksonville under boil water notice
At least two people are displaced after the fire.
Residents displaced after fire destroys house south of Henderson
Caldwell Zoo Redesigning Plans
Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit
Net Health Booster Shots
NET Health encourages booster shots, prepares to vaccinate children