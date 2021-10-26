East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected ahead of strong cold front Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday Morning.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

No major changes from earlier statements on severe weather for East Texas on Wednesday morning. A strong cold front is likely to move through East Texas during the day on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Out ahead of the cold front a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move through our area on Wednesday morning starting a few hours before sunrise and ending shortly after noon for all of East Texas.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

We are still looking for the greatest threat being strong wind from the storms that move through. Winds of 60-70 mph are possible in the strongest storms.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Some pockets of hail of one-inch in diameter are possible along with an isolated tornado or two, especially over the southern half of East Texas, south of State Highway 79. Some minor flash flooding is possible as well in the strongest storms.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

These storms are expected to move through very quickly, so major flooding is not anticipated.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern portions of East Texas, south of Hwy 79 from Palestine to Carthage under a slight risk (15 percent chance) for significant severe weather, and areas north of Hwy 79, under a marginal risk (5 percent chance) for significant severe weather.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Please remain Weather Alert on Wednesday as these storms may be moving through your area as you and the kids are preparing to head to work or school, especially over northwest sections of East Texas. As the morning progresses, the storms move eastward and, once again, should exit the area by noon or shortly thereafter.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

Please stay tuned!

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

