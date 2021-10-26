First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected ahead of strong cold front Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday Morning.

No major changes from earlier statements on severe weather for East Texas on Wednesday morning. A strong cold front is likely to move through East Texas during the day on Wednesday.

Out ahead of the cold front a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move through our area on Wednesday morning starting a few hours before sunrise and ending shortly after noon for all of East Texas.

We are still looking for the greatest threat being strong wind from the storms that move through. Winds of 60-70 mph are possible in the strongest storms.

Some pockets of hail of one-inch in diameter are possible along with an isolated tornado or two, especially over the southern half of East Texas, south of State Highway 79. Some minor flash flooding is possible as well in the strongest storms.

These storms are expected to move through very quickly, so major flooding is not anticipated.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern portions of East Texas, south of Hwy 79 from Palestine to Carthage under a slight risk (15 percent chance) for significant severe weather, and areas north of Hwy 79, under a marginal risk (5 percent chance) for significant severe weather.

Please remain Weather Alert on Wednesday as these storms may be moving through your area as you and the kids are preparing to head to work or school, especially over northwest sections of East Texas. As the morning progresses, the storms move eastward and, once again, should exit the area by noon or shortly thereafter.

Please stay tuned!

