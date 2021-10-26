DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida

(CNN) - Florida’s governor wants to recruit more law enforcement by using a $5,000 cash incentive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will award a $5,000 bonus to any law enforcement official who relocates to Florida. The Republican says the move is an effort to address the needs of police and sheriff’s departments in the state.

The offer comes as several large cities, including New York City, Seattle and Chicago, are requiring city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, DeSantis, who is against vaccine mandates, denies this is about any such requirement.

“Has nothing to do with that. They’ve been mistreated for a long time. I don’t think police officers should be fired over shots. I don’t think that that’s correct,” DeSantis said.

Instead, the governor says low morale among law enforcement is at the heart of the proposed legislation.

“If… you’re not getting the support you need and you’re qualified, you come down here. You’re going to get a bonus because we’ve got your back. And it’s a way to say, ‘Thank you,’” he said.

DeSantis announced last week that he was planning to call the state legislature back to fight the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s proposed new vaccine rule for large employers, an emergency standard announced by President Joe Biden last month.

