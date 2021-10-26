East Texas Now Business Break
Court tosses suit against Texas county’s drive-thru voting

Harris County has offered 10 drive-thru locations where its nearly 5 million residents can cast ballots in their cars instead of going inside polling centers.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A lawsuit to bar drive-thru voting in Houston has been rejected by a federal appeals court.

The lawsuit was filed ahead of last November’s presidential election. Monday’s 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling said the issue is moot regarding that election. And it noted that the Texas Legislature has banned drive-thru voting in future elections.

The 5th Circuit panel acknowledged there is one election set this November, before the Texas law takes effect.

But it ruled that the four plaintiffs have no standing to sue over what it said was a “far too generalized” claim that drive-thru voting hurts the integrity of the election process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

