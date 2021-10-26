Bids to Build auction campaign underway at Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Bids to Build auction campaign is underway at the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

The online silent auction includes items such as designer purses, a back massager, as well as a glass planter. This is the second year the auction has been held.

The proceeds from the auction go to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s critical repair program and home ownership program.

“Fundraising has kind of been a issue to us lately and we want to be able to serve as many families as we can. Without funds you know, we see people everyday who are living in unsafe housing. For us to be able to raise these funds, we’re able to give them some dignity back in their lives,” said Gennifer Coleman, Director of Operations for Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.

For more information and to go to the auction, click here and you can find a link to the auction.

