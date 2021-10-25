East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wills Point man dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday night

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:19 p.m. Saturday DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 64 approximately two miles east of the city of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Nissan Versa was traveling east on SH-64 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and vaulted over a private drive.

The driver, Jesus Gonzalez, 34, of Wills Point was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Burn ban in effect for Anderson County
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit