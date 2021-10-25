Wills Point man dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 9:19 p.m. Saturday DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 64 approximately two miles east of the city of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Nissan Versa was traveling east on SH-64 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and vaulted over a private drive.

The driver, Jesus Gonzalez, 34, of Wills Point was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

