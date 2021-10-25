WebXtra: Teacher-founded nonprofit helps feed high school kids in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Malakoff High School Culinary Arts Teacher Mandy Hancock about their Building Better Kids program. She says often high school students are left out as far as food programs that help feed students in need, so she formed a nonprofit to gather and distribute food to those who need it.

