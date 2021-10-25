WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit

East Texas Now Business Break
Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo’s South American “region” will undergo a complete transformation, if all renovations go according to plan.

The zoo is renovating the entire exhibit with an addition for “some of the most dynamic animals in all of the Americas,” including capybaras, giant otters, jaguars and more. They are in the process of finalizing plans that they started about three years ago. Once construction starts in early 2022, the project will take about 12 to 14 months to complete, with plans to open around Spring 2023.

