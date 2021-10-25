East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler road partially closed while police work pedestrian accident

The Tyler Police Department is currently on the scene of a pedestrian traffic accident at Englewood and Gentry Parkway.(Associated Press)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently on the scene of a pedestrian traffic accident at Englewood and Gentry Parkway.

According to a press release, only one lane of travel both east and west is open.

This is still an active scene. Police are in the roadway directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area, stated officials.

