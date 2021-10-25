Tyler road partially closed while police work pedestrian accident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently on the scene of a pedestrian traffic accident at Englewood and Gentry Parkway.

According to a press release, only one lane of travel both east and west is open.

This is still an active scene. Police are in the roadway directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area, stated officials.

