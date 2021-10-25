Tyler pediatrician encourages vaccines for children to ‘resume a normal life’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Net Health CEO George Roberts opened an informative meeting Monday joined by physicians outlining booster recommendations and eligibility, with pediatrician Dr. Valerie Smith speaking specifically about vaccines for children.

Dr. Smith, pediatrician, St. Paul Children’s Services, spoke about the “tremendous toll taken on the lives of children across the country and in our community.” She anticipates vaccines will be coming soon for children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group. She spoke of the impact on children, saying the numbers of child cases of COVID-19 have more than quadrupled over the past few months in the U.S. Smith added patients at her own practice have had to be hospitalized.

In Texas, 14,000 children have lost a primary caregiver to COVID-19, according to Smith who added that the impact on children is both physical and emotional. Smith gave further statistics concerning the number of children affected by the pandemic and encouraged vaccines for children who are now eligible ages 12 and up. Smith said it’s critical for children to be able to stay in school safely to thrive and vaccines are one of the most effective ways “to allow them to continue and to resume a normal life”.

The below groups are eligible to receive a Booster dose of their preferred COVID vaccine:

“There are now booster doses approved for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

“Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose,” continues Roberts. “Some may prefer the vaccine type they originally received while others may prefer to get a different vaccine as their booster dose.” The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) recommends that people consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about their risks from COVID-19 and whether a booster dose would be beneficial for them.

COVID vaccines are being provided by NET Health at the Majesty Event Center, located at 900 West Bow Street. The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Fridays. Parking is accessible from North Palace Avenue. For anyone who has yet to receive their first COVID vaccine, anyone over the age of 18 years and older can receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine, the 2-Dose Moderna vaccine, or the 1-and-done J & J vaccine. Anyone between the ages of 12 - 17 can only receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine.

