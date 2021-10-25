Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two vehicle crash near Henderson on Friday evening left one person dead and two sent to the hospital.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:38 p.m. Friday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 64, approximately six miles west of the city of Henderson in Rusk County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Sienna was traveling west on SH-64, when the driver veered to the left to avoid striking a small animal in the roadway and struck a 2014 Ford F-150 that was traveling in the eastbound lane. The impact caused the Toyota to travel off the road to the south and the Ford to skid and overturn several times before coming to rest in the middle of SH-64.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Ryan Wilson, 18, of DeBerry. Wilson was treated and released from UT-Health East Texas - Henderson.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Christopher Wilson, 30, of Overton. Wilson was taken to UT Health East Texas - Henderson where he was treated and released. A passenger in the vehicle, Jorden Wilson, 23, of Overton was transported to UT-Health East Texas - Henderson where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

