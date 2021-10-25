East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Combi taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach

By Bradey King
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd season with Texas Tech, just two days after the Red Raiders one-point loss to Kansas State.

Despite a 5-3 record season so far, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said after evaluating the last eight games this decision, while not an easy one, was necessary.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018. He finished 13-7 overall with the program, 7-16 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders were never able to win back to back conference games under Wells. They’ve faced quarterback issues, and haven’t made a bowl game since 2017.

Texas Tech will owe Wells $7 million on the remainder of his contract. Offensive Coordinator Sonny Combi will step in as interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

The Red Raiders are one win away from bowl eligibility and Hocutt expects them to reach that. They face a huge challenge this weekend going up against the undefeated, No. 4-ranked Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor

Latest News

2021 SFA basketball practice (KTRE)
The WAC presents new challenges for #Texas4, longtime members
SFA soccer on verge of first WAC division championship
The Jacks prepare to get on the road to face off against Dixie State.
WebXtra: Following bye week, Jacks on road to Dixie State
SFA WAC
‘Jacks, Ladyjacks picked near top of WAC preseason basketball polls
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine