East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a...
In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a fatal drag racing crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Louis Amestoy via AP)(Louis Amestoy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed Saturday at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2″ at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was in critical condition.

The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kerville is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit
Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo 10.25
Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was...
Authorities search for man at Grand Teton National Park
An Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man following a brief vehicle pursuit has been...
Arlington police officer fired after fatal shooting of man
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash