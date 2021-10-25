East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail

Slain man found in woods behind travel trailer along Horseshoe Loop
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A man is dead, another is injured, and yet another is in police custody following a shooting in east Texas.

It happened about 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 about 10 miles southwest of Texarkana and about a dozen miles north of Queen City in the 200 block of Horseshoe Loop Road.

Authorities say the slain man was found in woods behind a travel trailer along Horseshoe Loop. The wounded man was taken to a hospital. Authorities described his condition as life-threatening. On Monday, Oct. 25, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed as Roger Franklin Cowley, 63, of Texarkana, Texas.

Bowie County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr. The Atlanta, Texas man is being held in Bi-State Detention Center on one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show. Lawson was also reportedly found to be in possession of a small amount of meth. For that, he’s facing a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) under 1 gram.

A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting about 5 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, along...
A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting about 5 p.m. Oct. 24, 2021, along Horseshoe Loop in Bowie County, Texas. Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Thomas Wayne Lawson.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Lawson’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the murder charge, $300,000 for the aggravated assault charge, and $5,000 for the possession charge, for a total of $1,305,000.

Sheriff’s office officials say when they approached the home, they found that Lawson was still armed with a rifle. A witness reportedly told them he heard gunshots and spoke with Lawson, who admitted to shooting the two men.

There’s no immediate word on his connection to the other two men. No information has been shared on a possible motive for the shooting nor on how it happened.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Wills Point man dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday night
Burn ban in effect for Anderson County
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit