East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shark Tank celeb to speak at SFA for public and entrepreneur students

Shark Tank celebrity Daymond John will speak with SFA business students.
Shark Tank celebrity Daymond John will speak with SFA business students.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This week Shark Tank celebrity and entrepreneur Daymond John will appear at Stephen F. Austin State University. Students of the new entrepreneurship degree program will be among the audience. Two reasons why. John should be able to provide them all listeners his personal experience in starting with nothing and ending up with a billion dollar enterprise. And their professor, Raymond Jones will be conducting the interview.

Dr. Jones visited with Donna McCollum about the degree program and his upcoming visit with John. John will serve as the guest speaker in the third installment of the Rusche College of Business Nelson Rusche Distinguished Lecture Series scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Kennedy Auditorium at Stephen F. Austin State University. The event is free. Reserved ticket holders have a place to sit. All others are on a first come, first serve basis.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 Friday evening near Henderson

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo Redesigning Plans
Caldwell Zoo Redesigning Plans
Net Health Booster Shots
NET Health encourages booster shots, prepares to vaccinate children
Building Better Kids
Building Better Kids aims to feed high school students in need
Teacher-founded non-profit helps feed hungry high school kids in Longview.
Teacher-founded nonprofit helps feed high school kids in need
Dr. Valerie Smith
NET Health encourages booster shots, prepares to vaccinate children