East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies today with highs warming up into the upper 80s, near record territory. Tonight, dropping down into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. For Tuesday, we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Late Tuesday/early Wednesday strong to severe storms west of our area will be making their way through the Big Country and Metroplex. By the time we get to Wednesday morning, these storms will be arriving in East Texas, some could still be strong to severe.

We continue to monitor the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning and will update you as we get more information. At this point, all severe weather threats look possible, but wind appears to be the greatest threat. As far as rainfall totals go, we could see as much as 1.25″. Once we get past the morning storms, Wednesday afternoon we’ll see some sunshine and highs will be in the mid 70s. Fall-like temperature stick with us into the weekend with highs generally in the 70s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-25-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-25-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 10-25-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips