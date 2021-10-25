East Texas Now Business Break
Mahomes clears concussion protocol after hard hit late in loss to Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes is expected to be with the Kansas City Chiefs in practice this week when they look to rebound from their 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Whitehouse native left the game in the fourth quarter after he took a knee to the head after he was initially hit on a play. Mahomes went to the medical tent on the sideline and cleared concussion protocol. Head coach Andy Reid said he kept Mahomes out of the game as a precaution.

“I was just pressing a little bit too early in the game. We kind of got down and we were in that kind of mode [of] no-huddle, which you don’t want to be in in the NFL. You can execute a little bit but it’s hard to sustain drives. I’ve just got to be better early in games so we don’t get behind like we did today.”

This is the first time that Mahomes has not thrown in a touchdown in a regular season game. This was the fewest points the Chiefs have scored under head coach Reid.

“We have enough leaders on this team that we have to find a way,’’ Mahomes said. “I don’t know what that’s going to take yet. We’ll go in. We’ll talk about it. We’ll watch the film but I trust we’ll find it. That’s part of leadership. That’s what great teams are, being able to battle through adversity. It’s been kind of rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last few years. But whenever you want to build something substantial and you want to build something great, you’re going to go through times like this.”

The Chiefs are now 4-3 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

