Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night at Lakewood Manor Apartments on Danville Drive in Kilgore.

KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments, said a Facebook post made by the department.

According to the post, one male sustained a gunshot wound and is was being treated at a local hospital.

Another male was detained for questioning by detectives, stated officials.

Police said all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.

