Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night at Lakewood Manor Apartments on Danville Drive in Kilgore.
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments, said a Facebook post made by the department.
According to the post, one male sustained a gunshot wound and is was being treated at a local hospital.
Another male was detained for questioning by detectives, stated officials.
Police said all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.