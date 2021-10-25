Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night at Lakewood Manor Apartments on Danville Drive in Kilgore.

KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments, said a Facebook post made by the department.

According to the post, one male sustained a gunshot wound and is was being treated at a local hospital.

Another male was detained for questioning by detectives, stated officials.

Police said all residents are safe and there is no ongoing threat.

