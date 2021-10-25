Kilgore Horror Movie Festival returns to Dodson Auditorium

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Horror Movie Festival is returning to Dodson Auditorium at Kilgore College for the third year.

Seven horror films will be shown. The movies are The Meg, Cloverfield, The Shining, Candyman, The Cabin in the Woods, Hocus Pocus, and Shaun of the Dead. The public voted on the movies that are being shown this year.

A movie will be shown each night starting Monday at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee set for Saturday afternoon with free popcorn and a concession stand.

“Just like haunted houses, people love going to attractions where they don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. They enjoy being scared, they enjoy the element of surprise. That is exactly what this is for, to show movies that you never know what is going to happen and you are going to sit on the edge of your seat. Some of these movies are movies you may have seen a hundred times but you see something different every time you see it,” said Kilgore College Public Information Officer Chris Craddock.

The Kilgore Horror Movie Festival will run from October 25-30.

The price is $4 for a single film or $20 for a week pass. Kilgore College students pay $2 per movie and $10 for a week pass.

