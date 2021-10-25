East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore Horror Movie Festival returns to Dodson Auditorium

Kilgore Horror Movie Festival
Kilgore Horror Movie Festival((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Horror Movie Festival is returning to Dodson Auditorium at Kilgore College for the third year.

Seven horror films will be shown. The movies are The Meg, Cloverfield, The Shining, Candyman, The Cabin in the Woods, Hocus Pocus, and Shaun of the Dead. The public voted on the movies that are being shown this year.

A movie will be shown each night starting Monday at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee set for Saturday afternoon with free popcorn and a concession stand.

“Just like haunted houses, people love going to attractions where they don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. They enjoy being scared, they enjoy the element of surprise. That is exactly what this is for, to show movies that you never know what is going to happen and you are going to sit on the edge of your seat. Some of these movies are movies you may have seen a hundred times but you see something different every time you see it,” said Kilgore College Public Information Officer Chris Craddock.

The Kilgore Horror Movie Festival will run from October 25-30.

The price is $4 for a single film or $20 for a week pass. Kilgore College students pay $2 per movie and $10 for a week pass.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Carlos Henderson, 47, of Brownsboro
Police identify victim, suspect in custody after Henderson shooting
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,886 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Christopher Dean Robertson, 34
Gilmer man charged with criminal mischief in connection with power substation power fire
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners hold special meeting on public comment
Texas Rangers investigating Angelina County Commissioner Paulette
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F