First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail is expected Wednesday.

Lots of moisture will build into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. A strong cold front is expected to pass from West to East through East Texas on Wednesday morning allowing for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms to occur out ahead of this front.

At this time, it appears that the greatest threat will be very strong, gusty winds with the stronger storms during the morning hours. Pockets of moderate hail, near 1″ in diameter will be possible as well. With a front like this, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two, but the chances remain fairly low at this moment.

With the front moving quickly, the risk for Flash Flooding will be low as well. Once we get into the early afternoon hours, most of the storms will be to our east, but a few may linger over the easternmost portion of Deep East Texas for an hour or two.

As mentioned earlier, the storms will likely be out ahead of the front. As the front moves over the Eastern Counties of East Texas, a few storms may form during the early afternoon, but should be of a lesser intensity.

For the most part, the rainfall totals should be 1″ or less with a few areas getting a bit more in the heaviest storms.

More details will be forthcoming as we get nearer to the event. Please stay with us and remain alert. We are anticipating very gusty winds on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s winds are expected to be out of the NW at 20-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph possible under sunny skies. On Thursday, more sunshine and gusty NW winds at 15-25 mph with some gusts higher.

