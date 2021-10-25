District title implications on the line between Sabine, Gladewater in Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Galdewater Bears and Sabine Cardinals will play on Friday night with the 6-3A DI title on the line.

Gladewater is 6-2 overall and 5-0 in district play while Sabine is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district play. A win by the Bears would give Gladewater the district championship. A win by Sabine would give the Cardinals at least a share of the district title. Gladewater is 20-0 all-time against Sabine.

Last week Gladewater beat White Oak 48-14 wile Sabine had a bye week. The last time the Cardinals played they beat White Oak 42-14 in week 8.

Kickoff in Gladewater is set for 7:30 p.m.

