From Brook Hill to the World Series: A.J. Minter on the national stage

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Astros might not have as many East Texas fans during the World Series as they would like.

That is because one of the key relievers for the recent Atlanta Braves success is A.J. Minter. The Tyler native had quality innings and was a key part to the Braves eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. In four games against the Dodgers, Minter allowed two hits and struck out eight in six innings.

The road to the top of baseball has not been easy for the former Brook Hill standout. Earlier this season, Minter was sent down to the Braves Triple A affiliate. Now he is a key part to the bullpen that will be tasked at keeping the Astros bats silent.

“I felt like I’ve let this team down so many different times in the past few years and I let the fans down,” Minter said after game 6 of the NLCS. “I felt like I just went out there and I just wanted to give it all for them. We all have our story and I’ve been through failure. I felt like I wouldn’t be in this spot tonight if I hadn’t gone through that failure, it just made me prepare for this moment and that’s what life is all about. Nothing’s supposed to be easy, it’s not supposed to be given to you and you have to earn it.”

This will be the sixth time that the Braves and Astros face off in the MLB postseason. The previous five were all Divisional Series when the Astros were in the National League. The Braves eliminated the Astros in 1997, 1999 and 2001. The Astros eliminated the Braves from the from the playoffs in 2004 and 2005.

Game one of the World Series is Tuesday night at 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.