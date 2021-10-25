East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Authorities search for man at Grand Teton National Park

Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was...
Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday.(Brennan Linsley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have been searching Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for a Texas man who was last seen Thursday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree and say he was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran.

Park police received a call from someone worried about Hembree’s welfare based on an interaction with him outside the park’s eastern boundary. His vehicle has been found at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Hembree was wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and was believed to be carrying a backpack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
KPD is investigating a shooting at Lakewood Manor Apartments.
Kilgore police investigating Sunday night shooting at Lakewood Manor
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo planning ‘complete transformation’ of South America exhibit
Caldwell Zoo is planning a complete transformation of its South America "region."
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo 10.25
An Arlington police officer who fatally shot a man following a brief vehicle pursuit has been...
Arlington police officer fired after fatal shooting of man
Englewood at Gentry Parkway, Tyler
Pedestrian killed in Tyler crash