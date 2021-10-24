Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was another warm and breezy day as highs warmed into the middle to upper 80s with only a few spotty showers to help with the heat. Skies will stay mostly dry tonight as well, but a slow-moving cold front in southern Oklahoma will push south of the Red River after midnight and could help a few showers and isolated thundershowers develop and move into areas north of I-20 during the pre-dawn morning hours tomorrow. Severe threats are still looking quite low, but some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds could be possible at times. Quiet and mostly sunny conditions prevail for our Monday afternoon and for most of Tuesday before showers and storms become possible once again early on Wednesday. A second, stronger cold front will arrive in ETX early on Wednesday and will help a potent line of showers and storms move into the area during the first half of the day. It is still a bit too early to get into specifics on severe threats for now, but be sure to keep this on your radar over the next couple of days. We should be getting some stronger winds and heavy rainfall out of this system at the very least. Fall returns to East Texas behind this second cold front as highs are back down into the lower to middle 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week with nice cool mornings back in the lower 50s to upper 40s!

