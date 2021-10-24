East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident on Shawnee St. that left 1 person injured

Source: Gray News media
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police detectives are investigating a shooting incident on Shawnee Street that left one person injured Saturday evening.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the shooting incident occurred sometime between 4:45 and 5:08 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Shawnee Street. NP officers responded to a residence at that location to check out a report of an assault with a gun.

Police learned that an unidentified suspect shot the victim in one of his or her legs. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the case is still being investigated by the NPD detectives who responded with uniformed patrol officers at the time of the call, so he could not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.

