East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gregg County Health Department plans to use federal grant to educate demographics with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This week, the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a $380,000 COVID-19 health disparity federal funding grant for the Gregg County Health Department.

“The four groups of people were the homeless, low-income, African American, Hispanic communities, to provide education and also try to get more vaccination rates if at all possible,” said Dr. Lewis Browne, the Gregg County health authority.

“Their percentages of the vaccine levels are below the average and we’re trying to reach out to those areas to get them involved in the process,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

The grant will provide funding for educational programs and community outreach, like the collaboration this weekend at the East Texas Yamboree with the Vaccine Awareness Coalition and Health on the Move in East Texas.

“What we need to do is meet our clients where they are. And lots of times that literally means to go where they live and meet them where they are,” said Anita Lowe, a clinical instructor at the UT Tyler Longview Campus. “Specifically in communities that have a larger disparity related to social determinants and care.”

“There’s a lot of mistrust within certain communities, and so we’re trying to obtain, regain their trust,” said Ashley Sloan, Gregg County’s health department immunization program manager.

“We’re finally in the third, fourth quarter, we got it about the 20 yard line, and we want to take it over the goal line, but there’s still some areas out there that we got to address, and this grant is going to help us do that,” Stoudt said.

The next Gregg County Health Department community outreach is November 12th at the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Source: Gray News Media
Bay City woman dies in head-on collision on SH 19 south of Athens
Maria Lopez
Federal grand jury indicts woman accused of trafficking 24 people after Cherokee County traffic stop
WILLIAM DAVIS SENTENCING DAY 3: Phone call shows Davis admitting to ‘prolonging’ patient hospital stays
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Latest News

Community members visiting different booths at Tyler ISD’s Moore Middle School's a...
Multicultural fair in Tyler brings sights, sounds, tastes of different countries
Tire and Ewaste Collection Day
Tire, Ewaste Collection day helps to reduce illegal dumping in Angelina County
The driver of the red Nissan Altima pictured allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Tyler man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin
Mark in Texas History: Campbell Honeymoon Home