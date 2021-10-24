Gilmer skateboard shop hosts mini-ramp contest to celebrate grand opening, raise awareness

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, the owner of the Texas Skate Shop in Gilmer held a mini-ramp competition to celebrate the business’ grand opening.

Organizers of the event also hoped to raise awareness about the sport and convince the city to build a skate park.

The mini-ramp competition was held on the business’ newly constructed skateboard ramp.

“It’s 16 feet long and 32 feet wide with a deck, and it’s also got 9-foot transitions and a 9-foot flatbottom,” said Brad Robertson, the owner of Texas Skate Shop. “That may be Greek to a lot of people, but anybody listening will know what it means if they’re in the skate world culture.”

Robertson explained that they’re also trying to raise awareness about skateboarding and possibly get the City of Gilmer to build a skate park.

“Gilmer is in a rural area,” Robertson said. Kids have nothing to do, so providing a safe space that is lit and free of troubles and nefarious things would be great.”

Robertson said if the City of Gilmer ever builds a skate park, he hopes that it will provide a safe place for young people to hang out.

Texas Skate Shop’s owner said the kids who have started coming to his business to skate are taking the initiative and really starting to care about the skateboarding culture. He added that in addition to learning tricks, many youngsters with parents who have only one vehicle or none have started using their skateboards as transportation.

When asked if he was surprised at all the interest young people have started showing in skateboarding, Robertson replied. “Kind of, but it makes a lot of sense, given that skateboarding made it into the Olympics last year. I believe that it is more universally recognized and respected than ever.”

Robertson said seeing young people take to the sport of skateboarding is inspiring to him.

“I’m 36 years old, and I’ve been in the skate culture for 23 years,” Robertson said. “To see fresh faces that don’t know all the tricks’ names and don’t know the history and culture stepping on boards and giving it a shot is really cool.”

For more information about the Texas Skate Shop, visit the business’ website or its Facebook page. The Skate Shop is located at 3220 W. Tyler Street in Gilmer.

Brad Robertson, the owner of the Texas Skate Shop in Gilmer, shows off some of his skateboarding moves on the business' mini-ramp. (Source: Arthur Clayborn, KLTV Staff) (Arthur Clayborn, KLTV Staff))

